16,945
Average home attendance for the Portland Thorns. That's more than three times the National Women's Soccer League average of 5,558 and nearly twice that of the second-place Orlando Pride, which averaged 8,785.
0
Regular-season road games won by the Portland Timbers last season, of 17 played. The Timbers won 12 home games, but road woes destroyed their hopes to defend the MLS Cup.
17
Games the 2015-16 Trail Blazers won above preseason Vegas odds.
$70,764,326
Amount the Blazers' team salary increased from last season, raising Portland from the lowest salary in the NBA to the second highest.
30
Team defensive efficiency ranking for the Blazers at press time. There are 30 teams in the NBA.
8
Years that Oregon State University's football team went between wins in the Civil War. The Beavers beat Oregon 34-24 on Nov. 26, breaking the dry spell.
155
Yards rushing for Oregon State running back Ryan Nall in the Beavers' beatdown of the Ducks, earning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.
$11.6 million
Amount the University of Oregon paid Mark Helfrich to no longer coach the Ducks football team.
$9.4 million
Amount won by Eric Tackett, a truck driver from Sutherlin in Douglas County, from a Megabucks ticket he bought at a Coburg truck stop in August. It was Oregon's biggest lottery payout of 2016.
27,000
Times that Quarterworld's most popular game, the 2011 shooter Jurassic Park, was played since the Southeast Hawthorne retro arcade opened in April. The most popular game at old-school competitor Ground Kontrol in Old Town was Pac-Man Battle Royale, though numbers weren't available.
$418,628
Amount raised by Portland's largest homegrown Kickstarter campaign of the year, to produce the Decemberists' board game, Illimat, which was originally developed for a 2009 photo shoot.
4,200
Visitors to Portland's second annual strip-club haunted house at Spyce Gentlemen's Club in Old Town. That was up from about 1,000 visitors in 2015.
