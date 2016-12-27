54

Days after the lead crisis hit Portland Public Schools before then-Superintendent Carole Smith resigned.

139

Water fixtures in Portland Public Schools buildings that had produced lead levels over the federal standard of 15 parts per billion, as of June 1.

80

Percentage of Oregon schools that have voluntarily reported to the state having tested their drinking water for lead.

0

Oregon day care centers that are required to do the same.

$11,118

Average annual cost of day care per child in Oregon.

$8,304

Annual tuition at Portland State University.

$401,700

Annual salary of PSU President Wim Wiewel, who announced his 2017 retirement in July.

$401,700

Value of Wiewel's one-year sabbatical after he retires.

9

Genders that students enrolling at PSU can select from, as of this year.

