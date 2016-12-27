54
Days after the lead crisis hit Portland Public Schools before then-Superintendent Carole Smith resigned.
139
Water fixtures in Portland Public Schools buildings that had produced lead levels over the federal standard of 15 parts per billion, as of June 1.
80
Percentage of Oregon schools that have voluntarily reported to the state having tested their drinking water for lead.
0
Oregon day care centers that are required to do the same.
$11,118
Average annual cost of day care per child in Oregon.
$8,304
Annual tuition at Portland State University.
$401,700
Annual salary of PSU President Wim Wiewel, who announced his 2017 retirement in July.
$401,700
Value of Wiewel's one-year sabbatical after he retires.
9
Genders that students enrolling at PSU can select from, as of this year.
