Under the first major policy proposal of the new City Council, Portland landlords would be required to pay for the moving costs of any tenants they evict for "no cause." The emergency ordinance, which will require unanimous approval by a quorum of at least four council members Feb. 2, also requires landlords to pay moving costs if they raise the rent by 10 percent or more within a 12-month period on month-to-month tenants who opt to move out. Landlords would have to pay renters between $2,900 and $4,500, depending on the unit's number of bedrooms. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who campaigned on promises to better protect Portland renters, drafted the ordinance—and has the support of Mayor Ted Wheeler. "I'm really excited to be getting to do something meaningful [to protect tenants] from becoming more cost burdened, being displaced and becoming homeless," Eudaly tells WW. Landlord lobbyist and lawyer John DiLorenzo says the ordinance is illegal under the state's ban on rent control. "Requiring the payment of relocation expenses for rent increases is no different than imposing penalties for rent increases," he says in an email.