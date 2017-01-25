Eudaly Proposes Making Landlords Pay Moving Costs
Under the first major policy proposal of the new City Council, Portland landlords would be required to pay for the moving costs of any tenants they evict for "no cause." The emergency ordinance, which will require unanimous approval by a quorum of at least four council members Feb. 2, also requires landlords to pay moving costs if they raise the rent by 10 percent or more within a 12-month period on month-to-month tenants who opt to move out. Landlords would have to pay renters between $2,900 and $4,500, depending on the unit's number of bedrooms. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who campaigned on promises to better protect Portland renters, drafted the ordinance—and has the support of Mayor Ted Wheeler. "I'm really excited to be getting to do something meaningful [to protect tenants] from becoming more cost burdened, being displaced and becoming homeless," Eudaly tells WW. Landlord lobbyist and lawyer John DiLorenzo says the ordinance is illegal under the state's ban on rent control. "Requiring the payment of relocation expenses for rent increases is no different than imposing penalties for rent increases," he says in an email.
Kate Brown Picks Third Chief of Staff
Gov. Kate Brown named Nik Blosser on Jan. 24 as her third chief of staff in less than two years. Blosser follows Kristen Leonard, who resigned after WW reported on her failure to disclose business relationships that presented potential conflicts of interest. Leonard followed Brian Shipley, who resigned in November 2015. Blosser is chairman of Sokol Blosser Winery, which his family owns, and president of Celilo Group Media, a Portland company that publishes Chinook Book, a compendium of coupons and guide to sustainable services. He's also co-founder of the Oregon Business Association and has served on the state Parks and Recreation Commission. Blosser is married to Multnomah County Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury. "Nik's experience as a leading voice in Oregon's business community will be an integral perspective as my administration takes on the challenges that families face across the state," Brown said in a statement.
Send WW Tips With Encrypted Anonymity
Got information that would make a great story, but worried about revealing who you are? (Because you work for, say, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Trump?) WW has two new ways to send tips without disclosing your identity. Two apps, Signal and WhatsApp, provide end-to-end encryption for messages, videos, photos and calls. Signal also allows messages to self-destruct and doesn't store metadata. Download the apps on your phone, then send tips to WW at 503-550-2159.
