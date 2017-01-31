NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Seriously? Again?
Just this month, we've already had the most snow in 37 years, had to borrow snow plows from Seattle, and it all got so bad that Governor Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency.
I don't think anyone is really down for more snow. And yet.
The good news is that it's not supposed to be as bad as the shitstorm earlier this month.
The National Weather Service says to expect some snow late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening, but we probably will only see between a dusting and an inch of snow at most.
What we'll be seeing more of with this storm, is freezing rain.
"It will transition to freezing rain it's looking like Thursday night, and for a good chunk of the day on Friday and Friday evening," says meteorologist Colby Neuman. "Friday night is probably when we'd start to see the South Metro and Western parts of Metro warm up, but freezing rain continuing in near the airport."
He says we shouldn't expect the snow to stick around as long as it did earlier this month, because it will warm up above freezing on Saturday and Sunday, when temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected.
"We're not going to have a week of snow and ice sitting all over the roads," Neuman says. "It'll just be more of a freezing rain issue."
He says it's too early to tell, but with temperatures of 31 and 32, the roads don't do as bad; it mostly accumulates on trees and power lines. But if we get freezing rain at 28 or 29 degrees, roads become icy very quickly.
"There will probably be a little to begin with but its a question of how long it stays that way," he says. "It helps that we're not having a foot of snow."
