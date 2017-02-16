It's probably because we no longer have a foot of snow, drivers aren't averaging five car crashes every hour, and Gov. Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler haven't declared a state of emergency. But hasn't it felt like everyone's really calm about the weather lately?
Hours of heavy rain, interrupted by lighter rain, seems normal for Portland, and it is—but it's actually raining so much that there's a flood advisory for Portland right now.
Just when we thought we were out of the woods!
The National Weather Service has issued the flood advisory until 7:45 pm tonight.
“Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen over the past 24 hours and high water will be slow to recede this evening. Please remember to turn around don’t drown if you encounter a flooded roadway.”
Don't get too worried: It is specifically for low-lying areas, roads, places that have poor drainage and also some of the smaller bodies of water, like creeks and tributaries, according to meteorologist David Bishop at the National Weather Service.
"We've had quite a bit of rainfall on a already extremely saturated ground, [and] especially since most of the rain fell on an area that's flat, there's a tendency to pool in lower lying area," he says.
The areas to be cautious of specifically are Hillsboro, Oregon City, Battleground, Washougal, downtown Portland, downtown Vancouver, Gresham and I-5 between exits 262 and 308.
In the past 24 hours, the National Weather Service got just over two inches of rain at their local office. In Florence, they measured up to three inches.
But it's not expected to get any worse.
"The rain chances will start dying down over tonight and Friday," he says. "Sunday there's a 70 percent chance of rain."
