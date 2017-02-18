The state's top elections official, and the first Republican elected statewide since 2002, says President Donald J. Trump's concerns about alleged voter fraud have no validity in Oregon.
In a Jan. 27 letter, Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson wrote to Trump and told him such fraud didn't exist here.
"I'm pleased to report that in Oregon we have reviewed the processes and we are confident that voter fraud in last November's election did not occur in Oregon," Richardson wrote to Trump. "In short, elections in Oregon cannot be hacked."
Trump continues to insist—without presenting any evidence—that widespread voter fraud in the November election cost him three to five million votes and resulted in his losing the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton.
"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)," Trump tweeted on Jan. 25. "Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"
As WW reported this week, there are already Oregonians gathering signatures for a 2018 Constitutional amendment because they are convinced Trump is right—and that Oregon's elections are crooked.
Not surprisingly, elections officials in Multnomah County, the state's most populous county, disagree and have made their case in an online explanation of electoral security (including the fact the there were two possible cases of non-citizens voting last year among three million ballots cast).
The website explains that because Oregon uses paper ballots (unlike many jurisdictions where voters fill out ballots on computer screens) and counts them with computers that are not connected to the Internet, security is high.
But it's not just Multnomah County officials who say Oregon's system is solid. It's Richardson—a conservative Republican.
In his letter to Trump, Richardson also addresses—and compliments—the efforts of a key initiative of now-Gov. Kate Brown when she held his job.
"Oregon's landmark 'Motor Voter' law, a first in the nation automatic voter registration system when drivers' licenses are issued or renewed requires verification of residency and citizenship," Richardson writes. "This system is helping to ensure the integrity of Oregon elections and the trust of Oregon citizens."
His letter is an attempt to convince Trump to reverse the Obama administration's determination that state election systems are "critical infrastructure" and subject to oversight by the feds, which now means Trump's Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.
"While we would welcome an open discussion about threats to election infrastructure and the possibility of voter fraud," Richardson writes, "federal intrusion into Oregon's election process should be rejected."
Richardson's spokesman, Michael Calcagno, says the White House has not responded to Richardson's letter.
