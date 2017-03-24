"Technology makes mass surveillance easy. It was clear years ago that we couldn't count on the limits of technology to protect our liberty. The only protections that the American people can count on are those that are locked into the law," Wyden said. "Now we've got a President, and an administration with a fair number of allies in the US Congress, that are attacking some of these core foundations, some of the checks and balances, and are openly asking to use some of the government's surveillance capabilities for political ends. This is something that was unheard of."