Wyden appeared to be referencing the December death in London of former KGB chief Oleg Erovinkin, who was reportedly a suspected source in the "golden showers" dossier on Trump by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, another potential witness for Senate investigators. (The Russian agency known as the KGB is no more, although the acronym for that Soviet-era foreign intelligence service is often used in place of its modern-day counterpart, the FSB.)