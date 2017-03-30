This week, WW reported that U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wanted to keep Senate Intelligence Committee investigation of the Donald Trump administration's alleged ties to foreign gangsters, oligarchs and spies focused on the money trail. Today, he went further.
"You also ought to follow the trail of dead bodies," Wyden told PBS Newshour following the first day of public Senate Intelligence Committee hearings on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
As Wyden told Newshour's Judy Woodruff:
In the Senate we had a really pretty significant hearing. He talked about some of the cyber questions. I’ve been concerned that the key to a successful investigation, in both the House and the Senate, is to follow the money. Today what we heard is, that makes sense, but
For example, there was a very mysterious death that the press is reporting on, a KGB officer who’s associated with the famous dossier. So there’s a lot of issues to dig into.
Wyden appeared to be referencing the December death in London of former KGB chief Oleg Erovinkin, who was reportedly a suspected source in the "golden showers" dossier on Trump by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, another potential witness for Senate investigators. (The Russian agency known as the KGB is no more, although the acronym for that Soviet-era foreign intelligence service is often used in place of its modern-day counterpart, the FSB.)
Wyden also told Woodruff that the investigation needs to move more quickly.
I think we have to accelerate the pace. I’ve conveyed that to both the chairman and the vice-chairman. Look, there is a way to be both professional and convey a sense of urgency. The two are not mutually exclusive. But the way this story is coming out—it’s coming out through leaks, it’s coming out through press reports, it’s coming out with just false tweets by the president of the United States—the American people are worried. I think we need to get the facts out and I think a lot more needs to be done in an open hearing.
It looks like Wyden might get his wish: The Wall Street Journal reported today that Trump's former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, who was fired after having gotten caught lying about his communications with the late Russian ambassador Sergey Kislayak, has agreed to provide testimony to investigators in exchange for immunity from prosecution.
