I don't believe they necessarily have to go straight through the FBI. We know a lot about what the Russians did. We know that they created a false news operation. We know that they created an organization with a thousand people who were basically pretending to be Americans and weighing in on social media. We know that they amplified the impact of social media by using a botnet around the world to have robots that were responding and putting out comments to again amplify the effect and try to get stories onto the Facebook screen of Americans. We know that they hacked computers, we know that they released information from those hacks on a very timely basis to influence the campaign. And we know that there were a lot of conversations between members of the Trump team and the Russians.