I have felt for a long time that right at the heart of this were "follow the money" issues, because there were so many reports about connections between the Russians and Trump associates. You have the first president in decades that won't release his tax returns, and [he's] saying in 2008, a time when it was hard for people to get money, that much of [his] portfolio consisted of Russian money.

Where we are now: I am pushing very hard to get a U.S. Treasury agency that is accountable both to the Finance Committee and the Intelligence Committee, surrounding financial documents that we need. I'm interested in potential money laundering, matters relating to shell corporations, and matters related to property transfers. I put a hold on the key person who's been nominated to head the Treasury, and I am not going to release the hold until we get all of the documents.