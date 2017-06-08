Sen. Ron Wyden: Mr. Comey, welcome. You and I have had significant policy differences over the years—particularly, protecting American's access to secure encryption. But I believe the timing of your firing stinks. And yesterday you put on the record testimony that demonstrates why the odor of presidential abuse of power is so strong. Now to my questions. In talking to Senator [Mark] Warner [of Virginia] about this dinner that you had with the President, I believe January 27th: All in one dinner, the president raised your job prospects, he asked for your loyalty and denied allegations against him. All took place over one supper. Now, you told Senator Warner that the president was looking to, quote, get something. Looking back, did that dinner suggest that your job might be contingent on how you handled the investigation?