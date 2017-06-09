Wyden held a Portland press conference this morning, a day after his questioning of James Comey revealed that the former FBI director knew more reasons than he has disclosed about why Sessions had to recuse himself from overseeing an inquiry into ties between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

"It is my view this morning, that the American people deserve to know what facts Mr. Comey was talking about here that would disqualify America's sitting attorney general from this investigation," Wyden said.

Wyden likened Comey's testimony to a Tom Clancy mystery novel—and called for Sessions to resign due to the fact that he met with Russian officials twice and did not disclose it to the Senate.

Wyden: Let me turn to the attorney general. In your statement, you said that you and the FBI leadership team decided not to discuss the president’s actions with Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions, even though he had not recused himself. What was it about the attorney general’s own interactions with the Russians or his behavior with regard to the investigation that would have led the entire leadership of the FBI to make this decision?