The Eagle Creek Fire, burning through the Columbia River Gorge since Saturday afternoon, yesterday started dumping ash on Portland— a phenomenon that which longtime Portland residents haven't seen to this degree since Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980.
And residents are feeling the poor air quality, which is currently measured to be at 152 in Portland and 156 in Gresham, which is considered an "unhealthy" level.
The National Weather Service has released an Air Quality Alert, in effect until Friday at noon, explaining that the worst conditions are expected to continue through the day today. They are encouraging people to limit outdoor activities as much as possible, especially for those who have breathing problems.
"For healthy people, outside is uncomfortable, but not a health risk," says NWS meteorologist Andy Bryant. "If possible, staying indoors is a good idea, using AC, keeping windows closed if you have any breathing problems. If you don't have AC, it's going to be unpleasant at best and if you have breathing problems, it could complicate things more."
Bryant says the air quality could get even worse today, but by tomorrow night, we should see significant improvement and even some possible rain.
The air-quality designation means "everyone may begin to experience some adverse health effects, and members of the sensitive groups may experience more serious effects," as defined by the EPA.
If you don't have heart or lung disease, these adverse health effects include burning eyes, runny nose, cough, phlegm, wheezing and difficulty breathing. If you do, these effects include not being able to breathe as deeply or as vigorously as usual, and can experience shortness of breath and chest discomfort.
The Oregon School Activities Association released Air Quality recommendations based on the AQI for a 24-hour period.
When an AQI is measured at 151-200, like in Portland and Gresham, they recommend schools cancel all outdoor competitions and consider moving practices indoors. If outdoor practices are not more than two hours long, they can be conducted, but must include frequent breaks and be less strenuous.
Portland Public Schools has announced a two-hour early release today.
The Oregon Health Authority is encouraging people to be aware of how smoke is affecting their bodies and recommends drinking lots of water, avoiding unnecessary travel and keeping the indoor air as clean as possible.
