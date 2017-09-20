State Rep. Diego Hernandez (D-East Portland) has been cleared of accusations that he maintained a list of female lobbyists, ranking them by "attractiveness and certain physical attributes." A Sept. 15 letter sent to Hernandez by deputy legislative counsel Jessica Santiago says a state inquiry found no evidence he created such a list. Hernandez requested the inquiry himself after rumors of the list circulated in the Capitol. "This incident is a symptom of larger institutional problems at our State Capitol," Hernandez says in a statement. "It reveals that the Capitol is a place where discrimination, harassment, misogyny, and bullying behavior exists and all too often goes unchecked. I made the decision to respond to these awful rumors in a public way because I want to change this institution for the better."