Portland Meadows asked the Lottery to reconsider. But on Aug. 30, Lottery Director Barry Pack not only affirmed the cancellation, he in effect doubled down, saying that although Meadows had apparently satisfied the city of Portland that it was in compliance with city poker rules, the Lottery believed Meadows' poker room still appeared to be violating state laws prohibiting the earning "house income" from cover charges and acting as a bank by exchanging chips for money.