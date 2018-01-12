Portlanders' appetite for Michael Wolff's book on President Trump is so high, even Powell's City of Books can't keep up.
The store's director of marketing, Kim Sutton, says several hundred copies of Fire and Fury soared off shelves in less than a week.
"We've been out of stock since last weekend," Sutton says. "The publisher itself is completely out of stock. We're all just waiting."
Sutton says Fire and Fury won't be available again until the end of January.
She's been getting a lot of calls from eager customers with requests for the book.
"I think now people are starting to understand," she says, "that we're all just going to have to wait for it to return."
Libraries around the state are also watching the number of holds on the book grow.
