The Larch Mountain Trail, a popular hike that starts at Multnomah Falls and takes walkers past a falls viewing platform, sustained the most damage. It's now almost entirely covered with rock fall and debris. The Nick Eaton Trail was also hit hard, and is now nearly 75 percent damaged. Large parts of the Horsetail-Oneota Loop Hike have been made "treacherous," as well, after being pummeled with large landslides and washouts.