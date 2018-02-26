Jeremey Joseph Christian—the man currently being tried for murdering two men and injuring another after spewing anti-Muslims sentiments on a MAX train on May 26—showed up to a "free speech" march organized by Gibson in Southeast Portland. Christian was wearing a Revolutionary War flag like a cape, throwing Nazi salutes, shouting racial slurs and wielding a baseball bat. "Jeremy Christian has nothing to do with us," Gibson told WW at the time. "He showed up [to our march] with violent intentions. We asked him to leave several times. We did what we could. You can't make too much sense of a lot of things he said."