Last summer's Eagle Creek fire destroyed thousands of acres of the Columbia River Gorge, including numerous beloved hiking trails. Many trails are now hazardous minefields, full of falling trees and rocks and eroding land.
But according the Hood River Sheriff's Office, those hazards haven't stopped hikers from ignoring trail barricades meant to keep them out of harm's way.
In December, the U.S. Forest Service handed out hundreds of $300 tickets to selfie-seekers bypassing a closure sign to get to a viewing platform near Multnomah Falls. The penalty for entering dangerous restricted trail areas is now more serious.
"Hikers who trespass into closure areas will be held criminally liable for their actions by the Hood River and Multnomah County Sheriff's Offices," a Hood River sheriff's office statement reads.
In the past two months, Multnomah County Search and Rescue teams have been called to save at least five hikers who ventured beyond closure signs and got lost.
The most recent Search and Rescue retrieval was on March 14, when two hikers hopped a barrier near the Angels Rest trail and couldn't find their way out. Before that, on February 10, three "juveniles" were cited for criminal trespassing for hiking in the Herman Creek area, and also getting lost.
With spring weather bringing more visitors to Gorge trails, government agencies—the U.S Forest Service, Oregon Parks and Rec, the Department of Transportation, and county sheriff's offices—are issuing a warning.
"Those who choose to trespass into closed areas face potential criminal charges," says Deputy Joel Ives with the Hood River County Sheriff's Office, "and the safety of volunteers will be weighed first when considering Search and Rescue response for those who become injured or lost."
ODOT cautions that a six-mile portion of the Historic Columbia River Highway is also still closed to drivers.
"The section of road, from Bridal Veil to Ainsworth, is still getting hit by a barrage of rock and trees, which can fall without warning," the agency says. "No date has been set for re-opening."
Currently, shuttered Oregon State Parks include: Benson State Recreation Area, Sheppard's Dell State Natural Area, Angel's Rest Trailhead, John B. Yeon Trailhead, Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail, Toothrock Trailhead, Ainsworth Day Use area and Starvation Creek State Park.
