On April 21, former F.B.I director James Comey is coming to Portland with his new book, A Higher Loyalty.
You likely last saw Comey seven months ago on television, as he testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the conversations with President Trump that led to Comey's dismissal as head of the FBI.
And you've probably been seeing his name again with news of the recent firing of Andrew McCabe, the FBI deputy director who served under Comey.
"Andrew McCabe FIRED," Trump tweeted last Friday, "a great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!"
With the new memoir, Comey is taking his long-form response to the president's provocations on tour.
"Mr. President," Comey tweeted on Saturday, "the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not."
A Higher Loyalty isn't yet available for purchase, but pre-orders of the book over the weekend put it at the top of Amazon's best-sellers list.
The memoir doesn't exclusively dissect the Trump administration, though. It also chronicles Comey's tenure as Deputy Attorney General under President George W. Bush, his involvement in prosecuting Martha Stewart and his involvement in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Tickets for the former FBI director's talk at Revolution Hall go on sale this Thursday, and can be purchased here.
James Comey speaks at Revolution Hall on Saturday, April 21. 12 pm.
