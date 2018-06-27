Union Organizes Inside Oregon's Largest Hospital System: For more than four years, Service Employees International Union has sparred with Oregon hospitals, pushing them to improve working conditions and compensation for employees. The union has filed ballot measures against the hospitals and pushed for legislation that would require nonprofit hospitals to share in the windfall that resulted from Obamacare. Now SEIU has taken direct action against Providence Health and Services, the state's biggest hospital system and largest private employer. On June 14, SEIU organized 200 workers at Providence Milwaukie Hospital, including certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists, dietary aides and environmental service workers. It's the first time SEIU has successfully organized at a Providence hospital in Oregon—and gets the union's nose under the tent for future battles. "This is an incredible victory for caregivers who have worked so hard to have a voice in quality care and improve their lives," says SEIU Local 49 president Meg Niemi.