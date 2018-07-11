Last week, WW wrote about a political brawl in downtown Portland that left one participant in the hospital with a skull fracture and a minor brain hemorrhage ("MAGA Mayhem," WW, July 4, 2018.) For over a year, the city has seen dueling protests between the right-wing group Patriot Prayer and antifascist adversaries. The June 30 riot—ostensibly a campaign event for Washington U.S. Senate candidate Joey Gibson—was one of the most violent to date. Here's what readers had to say.