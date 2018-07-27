Gibson also said in a video he posted Friday morning that a right-wing rally planned for the following day in Berkeley, Calif. had been cancelled. He blamed the cancellation on in-fighting within the far-right protest movement and the "big mistake" of inviting the American Guard, a white supremacist group founded by a known Klansman. He said Gavin McInnes's decision to discourage Proud Boys from attending the California rally also derailed plans for that protest.