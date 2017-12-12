For years now, I've been struggling with attacks by internet trolls. Every 6 weeks, a rash of attacks gets thrown out there, slowly gaining momentum. Even though I myself am not on social media sites (hence, not responding to your call out), with minimal research, we've determined these groups are made up of real but also fake accounts, allowing persons to remain anonymous in their attacks and have a broader reach spreading their lies and misinformation. We have determined that the originators of these lies are from gay bashers, poser punks, Nazis, facists, sexual offenders, ex employees and people who simply want attention. In an effort to undermine the gay scene, instilling the staff and clientele with fear but without directly attacking them, trolls have attacked us with lies about Nazism, racism, rape, and animal sacrifice. Fear is a weapon, so the gay promoters have quit. We already miss them.