"Mr. Arlauskas operates a website, headlined with his name and the title "Attorney," in which he appears to promote the work of The National Socialist Movement, an American Neo-Nazi political party," Coats writes. "I bring this matter to your attention out of concern that an attorney licensed in Oregon is engaging in activity that potentially violates Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct 8.4(a)(4): 'It is professional misconduct for a lawyer to…engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice' by openly advocating for discrimination (or worse) against minority races. It is obviously in your discretion, but at the very least, in my opinion, this kind of behavior is prejudicial to the administration of justice and reflects negatively on the integrity of the profession in Oregon."