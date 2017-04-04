Zazueta turned 18 six weeks before the marijuana arrest. That was an important factor in charging the crime, and meant he was no longer eligible for the DACA program and never will be, says Zlateva, who declined to make her client or his family available for an interview, citing widespread fears about retaliation by ICE. (Zazueta didn't renew his DACA status after the 2014 marijuana conviction—a move that may have prevented his immediate deportation.)