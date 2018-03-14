What: Watson tried to buy a .22-caliber Ruger 10/22 rifle.

When: March 3

Where: Walmart in Grants Pass

What the store says: "In light of recent events, we reviewed our policy on firearm sales," a Walmart spokesman said in a statement. "As a result, we raised the age restriction for the purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We stand behind our decision and plan to defend it. We will respond as appropriate with the Court."

Who: Airion Grace, 20, of Washington County

What: Grace tried to buy shotgun cartridges.

When: March 6

Where: Bi-Mart in Hillsboro

What the store says: Bi-Mart did not return requests for comment.

What: Grace tried to buy shotgun cartridges.

When: March 6

Where: Fred Meyer in Hillsboro, three miles east of the Bi-Mart

What the store says: Fred Meyer did not return requests for comment.