Four Oregon lawsuits have made national headlines and challenged the ability of national retailers to restrict gun sales to people under 21.
In all four cases, all filed in county circuit courts, 20-year-old Oregon men say stores violated their civil rights by refusing to sell them guns and ammo. The cases claim the stores' policies violate state anti-discrimination laws that bar merchants from refusing service based on a number of protected classes, including age. (Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian has said he thinks the policies may violate state legal protections.)
The two men share a law firm. "Our clients just want the discrimination laws applied fairly," says Chris Cauble, one of the lawyers representing both men. "About 20 states include age in their public accommodation laws. It does not matter that they can buy guns somewhere else. That's not a defense to discrimination."
Here's how the two young men tried and failed to buy guns and ammunition in Oregon:
Who: Tyler Watson, 20, of Gold Hill
What: Watson tried to buy a .22-caliber Ruger 10/22 rifle.
When: Feb. 24
Where: Field & Stream store, owned by Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., in Medford
What the store says: Dick's Sporting Goods did not return requests for comment.
What: Watson tried to buy a .22-caliber Ruger 10/22 rifle.
When: March 3
Where: Walmart in Grants Pass
What the store says: "In light of recent events, we reviewed our policy on firearm sales," a Walmart spokesman said in a statement. "As a result, we raised the age restriction for the purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We stand behind our decision and plan to defend it. We will respond as appropriate with the Court."
Who: Airion Grace, 20, of Washington County
What: Grace tried to buy shotgun cartridges.
When: March 6
Where: Bi-Mart in Hillsboro
What the store says: Bi-Mart did not return requests for comment.
What: Grace tried to buy shotgun cartridges.
When: March 6
Where: Fred Meyer in Hillsboro, three miles east of the Bi-Mart
What the store says: Fred Meyer did not return requests for comment.
