Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for an inmate who stole an Oregon Department of Transportation work truck and escaped custody Thursday afternoon.
The law enforcement agency is now offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads deputies to find and detain 25-year-old Scott Smith.
Smith stole an ODOT truck that had been left unlocked and running at an MCSO work site in northeast Portland. Deputies found the truck a short distance away from the clean-up site, but Smith disappeared and has yet to be found.
MCSO describes Smith as a 6-foot-one, white man with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos on his chest, back, and neck. Smith had been arrested on a probation violation and now faces additional charges related to his escape. In the past, he has been convicted on charges of fleeing police, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and motor vehicle theft.
