In a feature about the growing reach of the Proud Boys in the Pacific Northwest, The Seattle Times reported an incident in Vancouver, Wash. where Toese and Flippo drove around a shopping center in a pickup truck sporting a confederate flag emblazoned with President Donald Trump's face. A black teenager shouted an obscenity about Trump as they drove by. The two men chased the teen and Toese flung him to the ground in an altercation caught on video by the boy's friend.