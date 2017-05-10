5. Last week, the board made a stunning announcement—Atlanta schools administrator Donyall Dickey, introduced March 3 as the district's next superintendent, would not come to Portland. The district declined to say precisely what it had learned during a due-diligence review, but the deal-breaker seemed to be Dickey's unwillingness to commit 100 percent of his time to PPS. That probably should have been obvious: Dickey had worked in three cities in the past five years while aggressively promoting his outside consulting work. "I'm not sure why it took two months to determine there wasn't a fit," La Forte says. "I would think a simple background check would have turned that up."