Things might really suck right now, but take on look on the literal bright side: There's going to be a comet, an eclipse and a full moon tonight.
Basically, it's about to be really lit.
If you're one of those people who got your girlfriend or boyfriend a star for Valentine's Day, you might want to consider giving it to them a little early.
The best time to pay attention to the sky tonight is 7:44 pm. The eclipse is going to be subtle, enough that you might not see any shadow at all. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, the moon should look a little darker.
Even if you miss tonight's eclipse, the Great American Eclipse will be visible in the entire U.S. on Aug 21 for the first time in 99 years. NASA is even hosting a festival, called SolarFest, in Madras.
After the eclipse, we should be seeing a full moon, which is called the "snow moon" in February. This name that originated from Native American tribes as a way to track the seasons. It's especially accurate this year.
Finally, a green comet, called Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková will shoot across the sky. It won't happen until before dawn. But that's an excellent excuse to stay out and party the entire night.
