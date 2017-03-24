We are now five months away from Solar Eclipse 2k17, also known as the Great American Eclipse.
It's already poppin' off. Hotels around the state have been accused of canceling reservations, and then upping rates for the weekend of the eclipse, while others have been booked for three years.
If you haven't made plans yet, there's a new candidate for best place in the state to watch this celestial phenomena. Wine Down Ranch, just north of Prineville, will host the MoonShadow Festival, a-four day family-friendly event that will highlight both the eclipse, as well as the central Oregon culture.
The festival will take place August 18 to August 22, with the solar eclipse happening in totality during the 10 o'clock morning hour of Monday, August 21.
Not only is Moonshadow the name of your favorite kind-of-friend's indie band—it is now the name of arguably the most Oregon-y solar eclipse event out there, with its own farmers market, yoga instruction, plein air paint and sip classes, musical entertainment, ranch demonstrations, cowboy storytelling, farm tours, guided hikes, stargazing and cabins you can stay in.
It'll all happen on a 2100-acre working ranch, which means there are actually cattle there. The ranch hugs the Ochoco National Forest and is just north of Prineville.
"We know this is a chance for us to highlight our property and the Prineville and Central Oregon community as a whole," says farm spokesperson Lauren Teague. She says she expects about 1,000 people.
Tickets will go on sale at the end of the week.
