Astoria is The Best Place in Oregon For A Weekend Bender

Larry Cary can't catch a break. When he started North Coast Distilling three years ago, it never occurred to him he might get a cease and desist letter from California's North Coast Brewing. So he changed it to Pilot House Spirits last year, at which point he became acquainted with the lawyers at Portland's House Spirits. Well, he's hoping maybe Pilot House Distilling (1270 Duane St., 503-884-7175, pilothousedistilling.com) will work out better. Stop by his little tasting room and get a snootful of absinthe or aquavit with the proper glassware, or especially the killer house bloody mary, made with house mix and peppery vodka. Cary hopes his luck will change when he starts selling premixed canned Bloodies in liquor stores later this year.