If the sudden abundance of rain, #PSLs and Halloween memes seems abrupt, check out latest photos from Mt. Hood, where they're a whole season ahead of us. There is currently between 6 and 9 inches of snow, according to ODOT and Timberline.
The snow level will remain under 6000 ft. until about Friday, according to the National Weather Service, who has forecasted between 9 and 13 inches of new snow accumulation this evening and between 4 and 8 inches on Wednesday.
Think of the Mt. Hood Meadows snow as our own groundhog, except a lot more straightforward. When it snows on Mt. Hood—summer is officially over.
Mt. Hood Meadows posted this video to their Facebook page yesterday, showing some of the season's first snowflakes:
It's also snowed a ton at Timberline Lodge: 8 inches in the last 24 hours. Here's a look at the lodge from the Timberline webcam, as of 2:52 pm:
Last year, Timberline opened Saturday, November 19. Mt. Hood Meadows opened daily lifts on November 28. It was the most epic ski season since 2007, according Mt. Hood officials told WW back in February, where the base of Mt. Hood had 100 inches of snow—double that of Aspen.
All that really matters today though, is the Timberline mascot Bruno, and this slow-motion video of him playing in the snow. You're welcome.
