Ivancie had been one of the last conservatives in City Hall, gaining his political support from police and fire unions and right-leaning precincts in East Portland. He had spent years spitting on the reforms Mayor Neil Goldschmidt brought to the city. In 1980, Ivancie won election as mayor. He fought innovations such as Pioneer Courthouse Square. He proposed anti-crime ordinances his own lawyers called unconstitutional. He often was petty and fearsome, and no one of any political weight was willing to take him on as he sought re-election.