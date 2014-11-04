Looking back now, it's fair to say that before Zefiro there was no culinary "scene" in Portland. And, in hindsight, I'd also venture that Zefiro was also a catalyst for the radical transformation of the city and not just its gastronomical centerpiece. Portland's transcendence into an increasingly sophisticated urban food experience dates from both the establishment of a particular urbane kitchen—wine-poached pears in a cornmeal crust, risotto of the day, and the first truly excellent Caesar salad the city had seen—and the cosmopolitanism it brought with it, at first a bit self-consciously and tentatively, then gradually becoming natural and comfortable in its own skin.