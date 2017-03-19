WINNER: Grain and Gristle. All four judges tried the Toro and Grain burgers on the same day, and both judges saw slight slippage on each that day: The Toro was unevenly cooked, while the Grain and Gristle burger was too well-done. That's how game day goes. The split came down almost to philosophy, with taster Nick Zukin favoring the complex interplay of flavors in Toro Bravo's burger, and both Martin Cizmar and Matthew Korfhage praising the simplicity, elegance and deep richness of the Grain and Gristle burger, even without added cheese, bacon or egg. Sophia June provided the vote that kept the final four winner from a tie game, citing the overvoluminous array of pickles on her burger. A 3-1 win for Grain and Gristle, which goes on to the championships.