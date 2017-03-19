Burger Madness is a seeded tournament pitting 64 Portland patties against each other. Our critics ate through the best Bistro Burgers, Bar Burgers, and Brewery Burgers and Burger Burgers in Portland—and will reveal their picks round by round until the best burger in Portland is crowned.

We’re now down to the Final Four, in which the top burgers of each type will compete against one another. Here’s the path to the Final Four: