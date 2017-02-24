The taproom at this production brewery in industrial Northwest serves up a smoke-kissed charbroiled Angus patty on a super soft bun ($11.50 with garlic fries) that reminded me of a fancied-up Whopper. Well, except for it being perfectly medium, with a tiny bit of blood leaking out. Portland Brewing is dad beer and this is a dad burger—if your dad is a little stingy. It begs for more sauce, plus pickles and cheese. It only costs $1 to add cheese, but the strictures of this contest meant we went without, since we take the burgers as they come, without add-ons.