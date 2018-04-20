But no one, NO ONE is more bullshit than Rajon Rondo. Every year this guy dogs it during the regular season, drifting in and out of competence, doing everything he can to convince any rational person that his career is over. And then he gets in the goddamn post season and there he is, Rajon the beast, resurrected at the rim and shooting three pointers like it's… uh, never, he has never been good at shooting three pointers. Except in the playoffs, when he is good at it every year seemingly purely out of spite.