WINNER: Grain and Gristle. The Slow Burger is the burger I've had as much as any in town, the burger that made me fall in love with bar burgers. But in an upset that almost makes the bar burger bracket upside-down, the Grain and Gristle wins in part for its simplicity, all the parts made for the burger they're in and nothing else. That, and, holy shit: That Old Salt Hawley Ranch beef is some of the best beef you can get in a hamburger, period. Grain and Gristle wins among the bars.