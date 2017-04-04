House Bill 2004, a high-profile attempt to address Oregon's tight housing market, passed by a narrow 31-27 margin today on the House floor.
The bill would allow local jurisdictions such as the city of Portland to prohibit no-cause evictions, which have become increasingly common as markets have tightened.
The bill is part of a package of housing measures, including rent control, championed by House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) and other metro-area lawmakers.
Although Democrats control the House by a 35 to 25 margin, Kotek struggled to get the votes she needed.
Rep. Brad Witt (D-Clatskanie), for instance, one of a half dozen moderate Democrats in the caucus, voted against the bill. In a floor speech, Witt acknowledged Oregon's housing market is extremely tight but said he feared restricting landlords' rights would make things worse.
"This bill threatens to exacerbate our existing crisis," Witt said.
Another moderate Democrat, Rep. Jeff Barker (D-Aloha) grudgingly provided Kotek a "yes" vote and made it clear if not for absence of state Rep. Debbie Boone (D-Cannon Beach), who was absent because of a family medical issue, he would also have voted "no."
"I do not like this bill," Barker said on the floor. "But I'm going to vote 'yes' for my good friend and colleague Debbie Boone."
The measure now moves to the Senate, which Democrats control 17-13, but whose members are typically more conservative than House Democrats.
