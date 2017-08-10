The Oregon Beer Awards select and celebrate our state's top beers in 24 categories, and honor Oregon's exceptional breweries, bars and festivals in seven additional categories. It is the only statewide double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon. In 2016-17, 974 beers were entered by 112 breweries in 34 cities. More than 800 craft beer enthusiasts gathered February 28 at Revolution Hall for the "Academy Awards of Oregon Beer."