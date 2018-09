Click on a year to Jump To – 2015 – 2016 – 2017 – 2018

OBA Winners 2015

Best (no silver or bronze awarded)

Best Brewpub Experience – pFriem Family Brewers

Best New Brewery – Buoy

Best Beer Bar – Belmont Station

Best Beer Festival – Cheers to Belgian Beers

Lager – Heater Allen Pils

Session Beer – Barley Brown’s Handtruck Pale Ale

Hoppy – Barley Brown’s Pallet Jack

Island of Misfit Beers – Burnside’s Sweet Heat

Belgian – Common’s Urban Farmhouse Ale

Dark – Barley Brown’s Turmoil

Sour – Logsdon’s Peche n Brett

Traditional – Occidental’s Altbier

Best Barrel Aged – Pelican’s Mother of All Storms

Strong Hoppy – Laurelwood’s Megafauna

OBA Winners 2016

Hall of Fame Award – Fred Eckhardt, 1926 – 2015

Best Bottle Shop/Beer Bar – Belmont Station

Brewery of the Year – pFriem Family Brewers

Best New Brewery – Culmination

Best Brewpub Experience – pFriem Family Brewers

Best Beer Festival – Festival of the Dark Arts

Pilsner/Helles/Kolsch

Gold – Widmer Brothers, PDX Pils

Silver – Widmer Brothers, Green and Gold

Bronze – Terminal Gravity, Wallowa Lake Lagers

Wheat/Wit/Weizen

Gold – Widmer Brothers, Hefeweizen

Silver – Fort George, Quick Wit

Bronze – Occidental, Hefeweizen

Stout/Porter

Gold – Ecliptic Brewing, Capella Porter

Silver – Fat Heads, Battle Axe

Bronze – Arch Rock Brewing Co., He-Man Imperial Stout

Classic Styles

Gold – Buoy, Dunkel

Silver – Golden Valley, Atlas Elevator Doppelbock

Bronze – Golden Valley, Red Thistle Alebeast Beer Bar

Belgian Beers

Gold – The Commons, Urban Farmhouse Ale

Silver – Mazama, Saison d’Etre

Bronze – Fat Heads, Pimp My Sleigh

Sessionable Hoppy Beers

Gold – Deschutes Portland, Hoppy Pilsner

Silver – pFriem Family Brewers, Mosaic Pale Ale

Bronze – Sunriver, Rippin NW Ale

Strong Hoppy Beers

Gold – Breakside, Hop Delivery Mechanism Double IPA

Silver – Breakside Brewery, Safe Word Triple IPA

Bronze – pFriem, Double IPA

Dark Hoppy Beers

Gold – Buoy, Cascadia

Silver – Sunriver, 2nd Anniversary Imperial Red

Bronze – Ecliptic, Orange Giant Barleywine

American IPA

Gold – Breakside, Wanderlust IPA

Silver – 10 Barrel – Bend, Joe IPA

Bronze – Golden Valley, Bald Peak IPA

Barrel-Aged Beers

Gold – Gigantic, Pipewrench

Silver – pFriem, Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout

Bronze – Breakside, The Pathfinder

Sour & Wild Beers

Gold – Stickmen, Kissed By Melons

Silver – Cascade, Foudre #1 2013

Bronze – Cascade, Kriek 2014

Flavored Beers

Gold – Ex Novo, Nevermore

Silver – Three Creeks, TenPine Chocolate Porter

Bronze – Upright, Fatali Four

Fruit and Field Beers

Gold – The Commons, Clarabelle

Silver – Double Mountain, Peche Mode

Bronze – 10 Barrel – Bend, Cucumber Crush

Experimental Beers

Gold – Breakside, Vienna Coffee Beer

Silver – Breakside, Bon Vivant

Bronze – The Labrewatory, Billy the Squid

OBA Winners 2017

Hall of Fame Award – Don Younger

Best Bottle Shop/Beer Bar – Belmont Station

Brewery of the Year – Large – Breakside Brewery

Brewery of the Year – Medium – The Commons

Brewery of the Year – Small – Baerlic Brewing Co

Best New Brewery – Alesong Brewing

Best Brewpub Experience – pFriem Family Brewers

Best Beer Festival – Festival of the Dark Arts

Pilsner

Gold – Breakside Brewery + Taproom, Breakside Pilsner

Silver – Freebridge Brewing, Pulpit Rock Pilsner

Bronze – Full Sail Brewery, Cascade Pilsner

Kolsch

Gold – Pelican Brewing Company, Kiwanda Cream Ale

Silver – StormBreaker Brewing, Total ReKolsch

Bronze – Golden Valley Restaurant + Brewery, Carlton Kölsch

Stout/Porter

Gold – McKenzie Brewing Company, Break Action Porter

Silver – Falling Sky Brewing, Dreadnut Stout

Bronze – Three Creeks Brewing Company, FivePine Chocolate Porter

Classic German Styles

Gold – Rosenstadt Brewery, Altbier

Silver – PINTS Brewing Company, Yule Log-er Smoked Helles Bock

Bronze – Upright Brewing, Apple Wood Smoked Helles Bock

Classic UK & American Styles

Gold – Widmer Brothers Brewing, Hefe

Silver – Back Pedal Brewing, Summer Breeze

Bronze – Hop Valley Brewing Company, Paunchy Porter

Belgian Beers

Gold – Fat Head’s Brewery, Pimp My Sleigh

Silver – Burnside Brewing Company, Juin

Bronze – Deschutes Brewery – Bend, Elkington’s Golden Strong

Saisons and Farmhouse Ales

Gold – Base Camp Brewing Company, Harvest Saison

Silver – The Commons Brewery, Urban Farmhouse Ale

Bronze – Deschutes Brewery – Portland Public House, Blended Saison

Sessionable Hoppy Beers

Gold – Worthy Brewing Company, Stratasphere IPA

Silver – Sunriver Brewing Company, Electric Avenue Session IPA

Bronze – Breakside Brewery + Taproom, Lunch Break ISA

Strong Hoppy Beers

Gold – Breakside Brewery, Precious Snowflake Double IPA

Silver – 10 Barrel Brewing – Portland, Pearl IPA

Bronze – GoodLife Brewing Company, Comatose Imperial IPA

Dark Hoppy Beers

Gold – Burnside Brewing Company, Keg Nog

Silver – Salem Ale Works, Cast Iron CDA

Bronze – Baerlic Brewing Company, Dark Thoughts Cascadian Dark Ale

American IPA

Gold – Breakside Brewery + Taproom, Tall Guy

Silver – Fat Heads Brewery, Semper FiPA

Bronze – Breakside Brewery + Taproom, Breakside IPA

Barrel-Aged Beers

Gold – Santiam Brewing Company, Pirate Stout

Silver – Hop Valley Brewing, Production, Pinot Barrel-Aged Sailblonde

Bronze – Alesong Brewing + Blending, Rhino Suit

Fresh Hop

Gold – Baerlic Brewing Company, Pioneer Fresh Hop Special Bitter

Silver – Sunriver Brewery, D’Bomb

Bronze – pFriem Family Brewers, Fresh Hop Mosaic Pale

Flavored Beers

Gold – Upright Brewing, Fatali Four

Silver – Rock Bottom Brewery, Port-Chata

Bronze – Sunriver Brewing Company, Cocoa Cow

Fruit & Field Beers

Gold – Logsdon Farmhouse Ales, Peche ‘n Brett

Silver – Upright Brewing, Oregon Native

Bronze – pFriem Family Brewers, Kumquat Farmhouse Ale

Coffee Beers

Gold – Three Creeks Brewing Company, Frontier Justice Coffee Stout

Silver – Feckin Brewery, Feckin De Los Muertos

Bronze – Wild Ride Brewing, Stand Up and Shout Stout

Experimental Beers

Gold – Wolf Tree Brewery, Spruce Tip Gruit

Silver – Breakside Brewery + Taproom, Bellwether 2015

Bronze – Breakside Brewery + Taproom, Vienna Coffee Beer

Classic Sours

Gold – Royale Brewing Company, Strassen Katze

Silver – Laurelwood Brewing, Flanders Red

Bronze – Breakside Brewery, New World Bruin

Wood + Barrel-Aged Sour + Brett

Gold – Cascade Brewing, Framblanc 2015

Silver – Wolves + People Farmhouse Brewery, OE2 (Blend One)

Bronze – Baerlic Brewing Company, Wood Worker Harshmellow Mountain

American Sour

Gold – Breakside Brewery, #MakingFriendsMakingMemories

Silver – Yachats Brewing, Salal Sour

Bronze – Stickmen Brewing Company, Emilia

Other Traditional Beers

Gold – Silver Moon Brewing, Ghost Fields Rye IPA

Silver – StormBreaker Brewing, Imperial Mississippi Rye’d

Bronze – Mt. Tabor Brewing Company, Cowboy’s Lament

Brett & Mixed Culture

Gold – Logsdon Farmhouse Ales, Oak Aged Bretta

Silver – Breakside Brewery, Homunculus

Bronze – Oakshire Brewing, “X” Tenth Anniversary

OBA Winners 2018

Hall of Fame Award – John Harris

Best Bottle Shop/Beer Bar – Belmont Station

Brewery of the Year – Large – pFriem Family Brewers

Brewery of the Year – Medium – Baerlic Brewery

Brewery of the Year – Small – Logsdon Farmhouse Ales

Best New Brewery – Wayfinder

Best Brewpub Experience – pFriem Family Brewers

Best Beer Festival – Festival of the Dark Arts

Pilsner

Gold – Grain Station: Pitchfork Pilsner

Silver – Breakside (Milwaukie): Breakside Pilsner

Bronze – 10 Barrel (Bend, East Side): Smooth Talker

Golden, Blonde and Light Ales

Gold – Public Coast: 67′ Blonde

Silver – Gigantic: Kölschtastic

Bronze – Old Town: Sun Dazed

Stout

Gold – Stormbreaker: Opacus

Silver – PINTS: Steel Bridge Stout

Bronze – Crux Stout

Classic German and Bohemian Styles

Gold – Fort George: Funeral Pyre

Silver – Mt. Tabor: Taborator Dopplebock

Bronze – Rosenstadt: Schwarzbier

UK Styles

Gold – Boneyard Beer (Brew 1): The Femur

Silver – Ram: Disorder Porter

Bronze – Old Town: Shanghai’d IPA

Classic North American Styles

Gold – Worthy: Prefunk Pale Ale

Silver – Falling Sky: Upside Brown Ale

Bronze – Silver Moon: Get Sum Pale Ale

Belgian Beers

Gold – Crux: Doublecross

Silver – Monkless: Dubbel or Nothing

Bronze – Alesong: Dubbel

Saisons and Farmhouse Ales

Gold – Crux: Crux Farmhouse

Silver – Logsdon: Seizoen

Bronze – Yachats: Cetacea

Sessionable Hoppy Beers

Gold – pFriem: Mosaic Single Hop Pale

Silver – Sunriver: Rippin

Bronze – Barley Brown’s: Pygmy Pale Ale

Strong Hoppy Beers

Gold – Sunriver: Resin Nation

Silver – Oakshire: Perfect Storm

Bronze – Ruse: Interpreter

Dark Hoppy Beers

Gold – Boneyard: Skunkape

Silver – Ecliptic: Orange Giant Barleywine

Bronze – Vanguard: Ink Spot

American IPA

Gold – Breakside (Milwaukie): Wanderlust IPA

Silver – Sunriver: Moxee

Bronze – Breakside (Milwaukie): Breakside IPA

Hazy Hoppy Beers

Gold – Ruse: Papyrus Iris

Silver – Oakshire: IPA #3

Bronze – Great Notion Ripe

Barrel-Aged Beers

Gold – Ninkasi: 2017 Cask Strength Ground Control

Silver – Pelican: Father of All Tsunamis

Bronze – Gigantic: Pipewrench

Rare and Historical Beers

Gold – Heater Allen: Block House Beer

Silver – Upright: Dirty Passport

Bronze – Old Town: KY Common

Flavored Beers

Gold – Monkless: Friar’s Festivus

Silver – Deschutes (Brew 1): Early Grey IPA

Bronze – Rock Bottom: Port-Chata

Fruit and Field Beers

Gold – Logsdon: ZuuirPruim

Silver – 10 Barrel (Bend, East Side): Raspberry Crush

Bronze – 10 Barrel (PDX): Glen Coco

Coffee Beers

Gold – Three Creeks: Frontier Justice Coffee Stout

Silver – Allegory: Starless Sky

Bronze – Grain Station: Kanataka Coffee Stout

Experimental Beers

Gold – The Labrewatory: London Fog Barleywine

Silver – Great Notion: Peanut Brother

Bronze – Alesong: Pinot Spontanee

Classic Sours

Gold – Royale: Strassen Katze

Silver – Wild Ride: Phoenix of Flanders

Bronze – pFriem: Frambozen

American Sours

Gold – 10 Barrel (PDX): Salted Yuzu Sour

Silver – Logsdon: Raven & Rubus

Bronze – 10 Barrel (Bend, East Side): Pickin Mission

Brett and Mixed Culture Beers

Gold – Upright: Pathways Saison

Silver – Gigantic: Ex Ex

Bronze – Nectarnal Slumber

Wood and Barrel-Aged Sour and Brett Beers

Gold – Baerlic: WoodWorker: Harshmellow Mountain

Silver – Santiam: Vlaams Rood

Bronze – Cascade: Sang Noir

Fresh Hop

Gold – Breakside: Fresh Hop Cascade Wanderlust

Silver – Breakside: What Fresh Beast

Bronze – StormBreaker: Fresh Hop House Martell