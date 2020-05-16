While most people eschew the dust as merely an inconvenience, the silica has many others worried. You see, it's silica that causes much of the damage to coal miners that's called Black Lung Disease. When miners drill through rock to reach hidden coal deposits, they raise a fine rock dust that works its way into their lungs. In the body, these particles are ingested by white blood cells, killing the cells and causing the cells to begin a little-understood reaction that results in the formation of scar tissue. The buildup of scar tissue such as this in the lungs eventually causes the lungs to stiffen. When they won't expand and contract as easily as they should, breathing becomes much more difficult. The scar tissue also damages the alveoli, the tiny sacs which are responsible for taking oxygen from the air and diffusing it into the blood.