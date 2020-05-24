Known as Senate Bill 1145, the plan calls for the transfer of state inmates sentenced to 12 months or less to the counties. Sounding almost Gingrichian, Kitzhaber touted the opportunity for local control, and the block grants in the form of jail building and operation subsidies that went along with it. But Kitzhaber's real goal was quite liberal: By funding county-level drug and alcohol treatment programs, he thought he could slow the revolving door that brings most criminals back to the system over and over. The vast majority of these SB 1145 inmates are now serving time in the state penitentiary for violating the conditions of their parole or probation.