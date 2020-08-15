Anyone who doubts the sway of federal judges and the building's namesake need only look at the Multnomah County Courthouse, which sits just across Chapman and Lownsdale squares from the new federal high-rise. In this cramped facility, built when Teddy Roosevelt was president, 36 state judges work heavier caseloads in much smaller courtrooms and chambers and have to buy their own water because they can't drink the orange liquid that comes out of the pipes in the old building.