But it's no surprise to experts like Stark that The Messengers was gobbled up in Seattle and Portland. "Of course people are more receptive in the Northwest," Stark says: People here are more individualistic and less connected to traditional religions than they are in the Bible Belt and the Midwest.

"Out here we move every five minutes," Stark says, "so organized religion is weak. When organized religion is weak, novelty flourishes."

That's not to say that Oregonians are less spiritual. It's true that church membership in the Northwest is about half as high as in the rest of America, Stark says. But "people here are fundamentally religious, they just don't go to church. That's why the West Coast is a wide-open market."

Bunick's success nationwide is no surprise, either. America remains one of the most spiritual countries in the world, Stark says. Although only 60 percent of Americans attend church, three out of four believe in life after death, and only 2 percent say they never pray.