Wood may have seemed out of step with the times. Consider, for example, his defense of those accused of sedition during the patriotic days when Portland was leading the nation in the sale of Liberty Bonds during World War I; or his strident support of women's right to vote long before many women thought it proper. He was able to get away with it partly by virtue of his personality; as University of Oregon Professor of History Edwin Bingham notes, Portlanders "who detested his radical doctrines liked his company, admired his style and respected his judgment." But his popularity stemmed more from the fact that he exemplified the classic tradition of most great Oregonians, including, most recently, Tom McCall and Wayne Morse: a cultured, mannered and educated human being of independent thought and a willingness to buck tradition. As his friend Henry L. Corbett once remarked, "I know I owe to him most of whatever appreciation I have of fineness and niceties, but then, hell, the whole of Portland as it once was owes much of its culture to him."