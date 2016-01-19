As middlebrow boiler of pots and master of the falsely-profound irresolution, the best one could say about Carter's tenure writing and directing The X-Files was that it allowed the best standalones to exist, which makes his final effort as solo writer/director all the more curious. Just six hours away from what certainly seemed like the end, Mulder is absent from even the credits, his guileless blend of the dashing and goofy replaced by Anabeth Gish's new-age inefficacy. The episode, ostensibly following a serial killer haunted by multiples of threes, contains two extended sequences of Cuban operetta, a subplot that conflates numerology with counting, and, you know, Burt Reynolds.